2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ohio City Mobility Study: last day for public to submit issues is Aug. 30

The Cleveland skyline.
The Cleveland skyline.(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to build a safer neighborhood that is easier to get around, Ohio City Inc. and 3MPH Planning are conducting a mobility study.

The mobility study allows people who live in Ohio City to submit where issues exist around the area.

This includes, “an unsafe intersection, a missing sidewalk connection, or oddly timed traffic signal.”

Residents can go to the link here to submit what issues they are seeing, or tell the city what is working.

According to 3MPH, the information will be used to establish some temporary fixes to the streets, while also paving the way for full-time solutions that can be duplicated throughout the city.

Phase one is ending on Tuesday night when the public submission period will end.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

Latest News

Avon High School wrestler Kaleb Keffer dies in car crash
Avon High School wrestler dies from crash with semi-truck
(Source: WOIO)
Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order
2 US Coast Guards receive medal for saving Lorain man from burning car
2 US Coast Guards receive medal for saving Lorain man from burning car
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Cleveland BBB warns of student loan scam; here are the warning signs