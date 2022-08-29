Ohio City Mobility Study: last day for public to submit issues is Aug. 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to build a safer neighborhood that is easier to get around, Ohio City Inc. and 3MPH Planning are conducting a mobility study.

The mobility study allows people who live in Ohio City to submit where issues exist around the area.

This includes, “an unsafe intersection, a missing sidewalk connection, or oddly timed traffic signal.”

Residents can go to the link here to submit what issues they are seeing, or tell the city what is working.

According to 3MPH, the information will be used to establish some temporary fixes to the streets, while also paving the way for full-time solutions that can be duplicated throughout the city.

Phase one is ending on Tuesday night when the public submission period will end.

