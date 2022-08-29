OSHP: 1 dead after being ejected during motorcycle crash in Painesville Township

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Painesville Township Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on SR-2, according to a department press release.

A 54-year-old man, traveling westbound, traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a guard rail end near milepost 17, the release said. The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike during the crash, officials said.

The man was transported to Tripoint Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

Officials identified the man as John Forno from Mentor.

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor into the crash.

Officials said Forno was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

