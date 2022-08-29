Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for the capture of a murder suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to authorities, Alexander Quarterman shot Derrick Patterson on July 17 in a parking lot on Copley Road.

Akron police said Patterson, 55, was involved in a fight with two men before he was hit by a vehicle and shot.

Persons of interest in Copley Road shooting (Source: Akron Police Department)

He died from his injuries at a local hospital after the shooting, according to authorities.

Quarterman’s last known address was on Mull Avenue in Copley, the U.S. Marshals said.

The 48-year-old is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals said a second suspect, Anthony Fowler, has already been arrested.

Anyone with information about Quarterman’s whereabouts is asked to contact 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

