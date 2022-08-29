2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Several CMSD schools receive new names

(Source: CMSD)
(Source: CMSD)((Source: CMSD))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools have been given new names, due to board policy which prohibits naming schools for people who have enslaved others, participated in the oppression of women or other minority groups or belonged to a supremacist organization.

The name changes were approved at the Board of Education meeting in June.

Patrick Henry School at 11901 Durant Ave. will now be called Stephanie Tubbs Jones School.

Tubbs Jones served as a member of Congress, Cuyahoga County prosecutor, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge and Cleveland Municipal Court judge.

Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy at 3145 W. 46th Street is changing to Natividad Pagan International Newcomers Academy.

Pagan, a CMSD administrator, was principal of Newcomers Academy, a school for refugees and immigrants.

Both Henry and Jefferson owned slaves.

The third school receiving a name change is Louis Agassiz Elementary School at 3595 Bosworth Road. The school will now be called the Mary Church Terrell School.

Terrell was one of the first Black women in the United States to earn a bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees. She was also the first Black women in the United States to serve on a Board of Education.

Agassiz was a Harvard University professor from 1847-73 and tried to prevent Jewish and Irish students from enrolling. He also argued non-white races were inferior.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic offering appointments for flu vaccines
Intersection near shooting scene
Man found shot to death during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side
(Source: Moreland Hills police)
Large hole opens up on busy Moreland Hills roadway
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA’s Artemis 1 mission launch