Sheffield Lake neighbors want yard cleaned up after mice take over homes

By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake man said his neighborhood puts a lot of energy into keeping their yards looking neat.

But recently, the area has started smell after one abandon house has become a dumping ground.

“I have a groundhog, there’s skunks, and I have field mice, in my garage,” said resident Bill Bilski.

The yard is filled with tree branches, tires, trash, and even a trailer.

Bilski and his neighbors have been calling the city, trying to get someone to help them get this mess cleaned up.

But nothing was done, so they contacted the 19 News Troubleshooters.

We reached out to the Building Department, who said their hands were tied because the property was just sold.

A local law office was listed under the sale, so our team started asking them questions.

We were told the sale wasn’t finalized, and their client would need time before cleaning it up.

Law office staff said they would speak to their client and get back to us with a timeline.

Our team will continue to reach out until this mess is cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

