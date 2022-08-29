Task force discovers more than $300K in suspected drugs at Lorain home

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said a drug bust on Friday resulted in the discovery of suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, opioids and guns.

The sheriff’s office said the Lorain County Drug Task Force conducted the sting on Friday at a house on West 18th Street in Lorain.

According to a news release, authorities found the following items during the search:

5,000 grams of suspected cocaine

2,000 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl

seven pounds of suspected marijuana

9.4 pounds of suspected THC edibles

1,163 grams of suspected opioid pills (Percocet)

$13,300 in cash

4 handguns and a shotgun

The sheriff’s office said the drugs are valued at more than $300,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests were announced in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Drug Task Force at 440-284-0615.

