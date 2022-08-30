2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 man dies after shooting in East Cleveland, 2nd man expected to survive

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the 13500 block of Superior Avenue Tuesday morning and police said one victim died from his injuries.

East Cleveland police said they were called to the area around 11:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, one victim was found at the PLS Check Cashing business, located at 13520 Superior Ave.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals and police said he is expected to survive his injuries. His name has not been released.

The second victim was located at 13540 Superior Ave. Police said he had been shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has also not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

