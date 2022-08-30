2 Strong 4 Bullies
11-game suspension for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson begins Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Bears won 21-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson’s suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy officially takes effect on Tuesday.

During the suspension, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be barred from playing in the team’s first 11 games.

RELATED: Watson suspended 11 games; QB required to pay $5 million fine, undergo treatment

Watson will be prohibited from returning to the team’s facilities until Oct. 10. He could be reinstated in time to return to play on Dec. 4 when the Cleveland Browns face his former team, the Houston Texans.

TIMELINE:

  • Aug. 30: 11-game suspension takes effect
  • Oct. 10: Allowed to return to team facilities
  • Nov. 18: Permitted to begin practicing again with team
  • Dec. 4: Eligible to return for first game

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, but the 26-year-old has denied any wrongdoings throughout the criminal and civil processes.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on any criminal wrongdoings.

Watson hasn’t played since week 17 of the 2020-21 season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

