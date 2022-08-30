Akron police looking for suspect in hookah lounge shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for information surrounding a shooting that took place at the Exhale Hookah Lounge in the 500 block of East Exchange Street early this morning.

According to police, they responded around 3:05 a.m. to the 28-year-old victim who was as shot outside of the bar.

Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

It was determined that the victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Detectives were informed that a fight started inside the bar, and continued outside.

During the fight, police said that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim before fleeing in a vehicle down East Exchange Street.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 2744637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

