All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely.

The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers.

Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother.

Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, Angel Joseph, 15, and Mikayla Vaden, 15, had all been found safe within the past week.

Garfield Heights police the four girls did not leave their homes together, but were all missing for almost two months.

