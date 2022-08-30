‘Challenging’ Strongsville house fire requires assistance of 4 fire departments

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville fire responded to a call of a house and garage fire last night in the 12000 block of Janette Drive that required assistance from Berea, Middleburg Heights and North Royalton Fire Departments.

According to the department, around 7:35 p.m. last night, the first unit arrived to the fire, reporting heavy fire near the rear of the garage and extending into the house.

Responders were challenged to get to the source of the fire due to it’s location, with warm temperatures, high humidity and severe thunderstorms adding to the difficulty as well.

Officials said occupants self-evacuated before the crews arrived, however one of the family’s dogs was unaccounted for.

The pet was located and confirmed dead this morning during the investigation, according to fire crews.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries, officials said, and the occupants were able to stay with family last night.

Firefighters said the cause of fire is listed as accidental due to improperly discarded charcoal, after an investigation was conducted by the Southwest Emergency Response Team Fire Investigation Unit.

