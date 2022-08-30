2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Browns to finalize 53-man roster; QB Josh Rosen reportedly among cuts

The Cleveland Browns run through a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday,...
The Cleveland Browns run through a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday marks the deadline for all NFL teams to make the required cuts in order to finalize a 53-man roster in time for the first games of the season.

The Cleveland Browns have not officially announced any moves on Tuesday morning, but numerous NFL insiders have already reported that the team has informed certain players that they will not be on the regular season roster.

Quarterback Josh Rosen is reportedly among the players that will be cut by Tuesday’s deadline.

The Cleveland Browns begin the season on the road against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
11-game suspension for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson begins Tuesday
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett named No. 11 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list
The helmets now feature a vibrant orange tint and brown facemasks. (Source: Cleveland Browns)
Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20
Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during an NFL football practice at the...
Watch Cleveland Browns rookie K Cade York drill 70-yard FG during warmups