Cleveland Browns to finalize 53-man roster; QB Josh Rosen reportedly among cuts
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday marks the deadline for all NFL teams to make the required cuts in order to finalize a 53-man roster in time for the first games of the season.
The Cleveland Browns have not officially announced any moves on Tuesday morning, but numerous NFL insiders have already reported that the team has informed certain players that they will not be on the regular season roster.
Quarterback Josh Rosen is reportedly among the players that will be cut by Tuesday’s deadline.
The Cleveland Browns begin the season on the road against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11.
This story will be updated.
