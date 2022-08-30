Cleveland Browns to finalize 53-man roster; QB Josh Rosen reportedly among cuts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday marks the deadline for all NFL teams to make the required cuts in order to finalize a 53-man roster in time for the first games of the season.

The Cleveland Browns have not officially announced any moves on Tuesday morning, but numerous NFL insiders have already reported that the team has informed certain players that they will not be on the regular season roster.

Quarterback Josh Rosen is reportedly among the players that will be cut by Tuesday’s deadline.

Expected to be among the #Browns cuts to get to the 53-man roster, per league source: (some will be invited to return to the practice squad)



FB Johnny Stanton

WR Mike Harley

RB John Kelly

TE Miller Forristall

QB Josh Rosen — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 30, 2022

Cleveland is releasing center Brock Hoffman.



Minnesota is releasing LB Chazz Surratt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

#Browns releasing WR Easop Winston, per league source — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 30, 2022

#Browns release CB Herb Miller, per league source — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 30, 2022

#Browns cut OL Blake Hance, per league source — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 30, 2022

#Browns cut TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart per league source — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 30, 2022

The Cleveland Browns begin the season on the road against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11.

This story will be updated.

