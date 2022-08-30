Cleveland proposes 1st $100 million in ARPA spending for city in several areas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The first proposals for spending what is left of Cleveland’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars has been set by Mayor Justin Bibb’s strategic team, and the heavy focus in on housing.

Cleveland was given the eighth largest pot of federal dollars from the COVID rescue plan, at $512M, distributed over a two-year span.

The second batch of funds at $310 million, has fallen on new Mayor Bibb to distribute.

This round of proposed spending has a price tag of $102.5 million, which means there is still more than $200 million earmarked for future projects.

Bibb created the Center for Economic Recovery to help choose the areas of need within the city.

The group was tasked to follow Bibb’s guidance in his “Rescue & Transformation Plan,” which lists his priorities.

On Monday, the city put out the first 15 proposals, 13 of which were from Bibb’s administration and two from city council.

Here is the list of the first round proposed projects:

Housing for All

$35 million for a housing gap fund to provide grants and equity stake in projects to incentivize renovation and construction of affordable, workforce housing projects, mixed-income, and market rate projects.

$10 million for a home repair fund to create a network of new grants, deferred loans, and low-interest loan funds for home repair to close gaps in existing programs.

$5 million for a developer acquisition and rehab loan pool to create a revolving loan pool to provide low-interest capital for small, mostly minority contractors and CDCs seeking to rehab structures in places where private banks don’t typically provide funding.

Violence Prevention & Public Safety

$5 million for CIT/co-responder program to expand the successfully piloted crisis intervention team/co-responder program, add a mental health dispatcher, and hire a senior-level strategist to connect mental health and public safety efforts.

$2.75 million to expand ShotSpotter technology to cover 13 square miles (33 percent of City residents) disproportionately affected by gun violence.

$2.3 million to outfit the CPD frontline vehicles with in-car dash cameras, including purchase of dash cams, installation, cloud storage, software license accounts, and equipment refresh for five years.

Inclusive Economic Recovery

$7.5 million for an Opportunity CLE Fund, contributing to a $50 million civic loan fund designed to promote inclusive and thriving neighborhoods by supporting real estate and business development projects in low-income communities in Cleveland.

$5 million for a minority business credit enhancement fund to create a revolving loan fund to provide flexible lines of credit to construction firms owned/led by historically underrepresented individuals in the construction industry, as well as to fund a technical assistance program.

Education for Everyone

$2.7 million to create a fund that will grow a pipeline of new early childcare educators and maintain the current labor force through sign-on and retention bonuses.

$1.88 million for an early childhood scholarship program to subsidize early childhood care while newly employed parents await enrollment in publicly funded programs.

Arts & Neighborhood Amenities

$3 million for a fund to stimulate investments for transformative arts projects with capital needs, with a focus in areas of high BIPOC populations that lack arts investment, developing areas with significant arts activity, and promoting increased walkability.

Modern City Hall

$16.35 million to for repairs and “greening” of City Hall, replacing the roof and insulation (which is causing interior damage), as well as fortifying City Hall’s building envelope, exterior masonry, and windows--resulting in a greener building and energy savings.

COVID Relief

$300,000 to fund Dollars for Doses, an incentive program offering cash rewards to residents who get COVID vaccinations, aiming to boost rates in areas hit hardest by COVID and build up trust between residents and institutions.

In addition, city council is seeking $4.7 million to increase coordination and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence or abuse and $1 million to expand right to counsel, funding attorneys and other staff to provide free housing help to Cleveland residents, including extended representation in court, brief legal advice, and pro se help, as well as community outreach and education regarding services and support available to Cleveland residents.

The proposals now need to be passed by council, and will be put into legislation and introduced on Sept. 12.

