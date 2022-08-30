2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash.

“We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.

Lester says there are times the trash is picked up, but it doesn’t take long for it to pile back up again.

“No one really comes back here and I never see police officers back here, and as far as I know, there are no cameras, so it’s a very easy dumping ground,” Lester added.

The 19 Troubleshooter is looking for solutions to clean Train Avenue up for good.

We reached out to the city of Cleveland.

While I haven’t received a response yet, 19 News won’t let the issue be ignored.

“It’s just a matter of us all coming together and taking care of it and just making sure it doesn’t happen anymore,” said Lester.

While we wait, Lester says she doesn’t want people to continue to treat her neighborhood like a landfill.

