Family of 28-year-old deadly crash victim speaks out

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is grieving the loss of a young woman, 28-year-old Annalise Endres, who was killed in crash last Friday.

“I can’t even explain. I don’t even have the words to explain the pain. nothing can compare you know,” said Kyle Endres, Annalise’s father. “She was very loved by all her family and friends.”

Ohio State Patrol said 23-year-old Raymond Francis was driving a black BMW near Clark Avenue and West 45 Street.

A quick check showed the car was stolen, leading troopers to pull him over.

He initially did stop, but OSHP said he sped off during the traffic stop.

Francis smacked in Endres’ car near Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street.

The impact sent her gray Scion through a yard and into a house.

“They told me flat out after her CAT scan that her injuries were too bad and they couldn’t do anything to save her,” Endres said. “I just couldn’t believe, it didn’t hit me right away.”

Endres said his daughter was perfect, with big dreams ahead of her.

“My daughter was very ambitious and determined. She was very driven.”

Annalise spent time in the kitchen cooking up meals and had interest in real estate.

“She wanted to flip houses, she started two LLCs. She loved cooking,” her father said. “She wanted to open up a food truck, eventually a restaurant and I was very proud of her for that.”

She was the oldest of three. She leaves behind a brother and a little sister who leaned on her for everything.

“She was like the leader of the three. She always took control. She always looked out for them,” said Endres.

Francis was in court on Monday, facing aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

The black BMW was stolen from Strongsville, OSHP said it was from a dealership after a test drive.

“We don’t ever want to see him get out of prison. We want justice to the fullest extent,” Endres said.

Annalise’s viewing is Friday, September 9.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

