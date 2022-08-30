Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer.

Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials.

The department said the former sheriff started his career in law enforcement with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He spent 28 years with the highway patrol before transitioning to the sheriff’s position on Jan. 6, 1997.

Hassinger retired 16 years later on Jan. 6, 2013. He was the first recipient of the Ohio Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Lunberg Award for Leadership and Inspiration.

“Sheriff Hassinger was a great man that was an inspiration to many and leaves behind a tremendous legacy,” the department shared on Facebook.

