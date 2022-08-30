2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jayland Walker’s mother, family attorneys give update on fatal Akron police-involved shooting

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker and the family’s attorneys delivered an update regarding the deadly police-involved shooting that continues to impact the Akron community approximately two months later.

Walker, who was 25 at the time, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27 following an attempted traffic stop and chase.

According to police, Walker was unarmed at the time he was fatally shot while running away on foot.

A firearm that Walker allegedly used to shoot at officers during the short car chase was recovered in his vehicle after the shooting, Akron investigators said.

This story will be updated.

