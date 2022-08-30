2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man paddles down river in hollowed-out pumpkin

Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.(NEWSCHANNEL NEBRASKA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (CNN) – A man in Nebraska is going for a big, orange world record.

Duane Hansen hopes Guinness World Records will certify his trip down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin as the longest such trip ever.

He paddled 38 miles in the pumpkin Saturday to celebrate his 60th birthday.

He set out from the city of Bellevue around 7:30 a.m. and arrived in Nebraska City about 11 hours later.

The makeshift vessel had the name S.S. Berta written on the back and a cup holder carved in the hull.

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest journey by pumpkin boat was 25.5 miles.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said they have gotten Hansen’s application for the title and are awaiting evidence to review it.

Berta the pumpkin weighed 846 pounds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

This Aug. 15, 2022, photo shows El Johnson, right, with her girlfriend, Sara Goodie, in Austin,...
Gen Z, millennials discuss their reluctance to become parents
Juan Carlos Perez, Luis Carlos Candelairo (Source: Parma police)
1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of...
Meghan speaks about her efforts ‘forgiving’ royal family