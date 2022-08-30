2 Strong 4 Bullies
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for their otter pups.(North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for their otter pups.

Per the announcement, the pups will be named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium selected these names based on feedback from a survey posted earlier this month.

According to NCAFF, more than 14,000 votes were submitted through the survey. The chosen names honor the circumstances under which the pups were born:

  • Stella: Latin for “star”
  • Mae: Thai goddess of water. Mae Phra Khongkha is celebrated with a festival during the first full moon in November
  • Selene: Greek for “moon.” Also the Greek goddess of the moon

The pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm, per the release. As of this time, the aquarium has stated that they are swimming, eating solid foods and exploring their public habitat.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

