Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and thunder this morning; drying out this afternoon

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is rolling through this morning. Showers and thunderstorms along it. Looks like a wet drive for you this morning. Drier air will work in from west to east this afternoon. The clouds break up and the humidity level lowers. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. The front will be out of area by this evening taking the threat of rain and storms with it. It’ll be a partly cloudy sky tonight. An extended period of dry weather is in the forecast the rest of the week. A more comfortable air mass as well.

