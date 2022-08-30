2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township.

Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound on State Route 306 when she went left of center and hit the semi head-on.

After the accident, the semi drove into a ditch and Hooser’s car went off the side of the road.

Hooser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was transported to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 News
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
19 News
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
(Source: WOIO)
1 man dies after shooting in East Cleveland, 2nd man expected to survive
Juan Carlos Perez, Luis Carlos Candelario (Source: Parma police)
1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges