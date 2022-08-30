Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township.

Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound on State Route 306 when she went left of center and hit the semi head-on.

After the accident, the semi drove into a ditch and Hooser’s car went off the side of the road.

Hooser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was transported to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

