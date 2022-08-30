OSHP: Driver strikes Stark County school bus, causes another car to crash into house

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A car drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a Massillon City Schools bus before hitting another car that ended up crashing into a house, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The Stark County three-vehicle crash happened on Kent Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road in Lake Township at 4:32 p.m. on Aug. 29, said OSHP.

The school bus was driven by a 50-year-old Massillon man and heading southbound on Kent Avenue, according to OSHP.

A white 2013 Subaru Legacy driven by a 59-year-old Malvern woman was also going southbound on Kent Avenue, behind the school bus, said OSHP.

OSHP said a 32-year-old Hartville woman was driving a cream 2015 Kia Forte northbound on Kent Avenue when she went left of center.

She struck the school bus and then hit the Subaru, according to OSHP.

The Subaru went off the right side of the road and struck a house before finally coming to a stop, OSHP confirmed.

Hartville Fire and EMS look the driver of the Kia to Summa Health Green Medical Center with minor injuries, said OSHP.

OSHP said the driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

None of the seven occupants on the school bus were injured, said OSHP.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

OSHP confirmed that alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash.

It is unknown at this time how much damage the house sustained.

Hartville Fire and EMS, Belden Village Towing, Malboro Towing, and Reed’s Towing assisted OSHP at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.