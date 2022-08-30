Overdose Awareness Day comes as fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and in Ohio, which makes this Overdose Awareness Day that much more important as the state is hoping to bring the numbers down.

According to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, this past July saw a significant spike in overdoses, 55 in the month alone in Cuyahoga County. Just as concerning, fentanyl was a key component in these deaths, being mixed with cocaine and methamphetamine.

This is why, on Overdose Awareness Day, the ADAMHS Board is encouraging people to become more aware of access to Naloxone (known as Narcan). Other harm reduction tools include: fentanyl test strips, Brave App and Never Use Alone Hotline (1-800-484-3731).

Support is available 24/7 to anyone who may need it through a treatment hotline at 216-623-6888.

