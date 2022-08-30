2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Overdose Awareness Day comes as fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Ohio

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and in Ohio, which makes this Overdose Awareness Day that much more important as the state is hoping to bring the numbers down.

According to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, this past July saw a significant spike in overdoses, 55 in the month alone in Cuyahoga County. Just as concerning, fentanyl was a key component in these deaths, being mixed with cocaine and methamphetamine.

This is why, on Overdose Awareness Day, the ADAMHS Board is encouraging people to become more aware of access to Naloxone (known as Narcan). Other harm reduction tools include: fentanyl test strips, Brave App and Never Use Alone Hotline (1-800-484-3731).

Support is available 24/7 to anyone who may need it through a treatment hotline at 216-623-6888.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Walker family attorney, Bobby DiCello, addressing missing body cam audio
Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics
Strongsville house fire
‘Challenging’ Strongsville house fire requires assistance of 4 fire departments
Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash
19 News
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond