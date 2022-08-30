Northeast Ohio weather: Rain departs; ample sunshine moves in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wet start to the week, sunshine has returned to northeast Ohio.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

Temperatures will be pretty comfortable for the next seven days.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

There will be a handful of cool nights, too, especially Wednesday and Thursday nights.

