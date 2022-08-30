Several CMSD schools receive new names

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools have been given new names, due to board policy which prohibits naming schools for people who have enslaved others, participated in the oppression of women or other minority groups or belonged to a supremacist organization.

The name changes were approved at the Board of Education meeting in June.

Patrick Henry School at 11901 Durant Ave. will now be called Stephanie Tubbs Jones School. The ribbon cutting for this school will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tubbs Jones served as a member of Congress, Cuyahoga County prosecutor, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge and Cleveland Municipal Court judge.

Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy at 3145 W. 46th Street is changing to Natividad Pagan International Newcomers Academy.

Pagan, a CMSD administrator, was principal of Newcomers Academy, a school for refugees and immigrants.

Both Henry and Jefferson owned slaves.

The third school receiving a name change is Louis Agassiz Elementary School at 3595 Bosworth Road. The school will now be called the Mary Church Terrell School.

Terrell was one of the first Black women in the United States to earn a bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees. She was also the first Black women in the United States to serve on a Board of Education.

Agassiz was a Harvard University professor from 1847-73 and tried to prevent Jewish and Irish students from enrolling. He also argued non-white races were inferior.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.