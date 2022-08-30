Small plane makes emergency landing at Mayfield Middle School
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield City School officials said a small plane made an emergency landing at the middle school on Tuesday morning.
A statement from the district said the plane landed in the lower football field behind Mayfield Middle School at around 11:10 a.m.
Students and staff were not affected.
Emergency responders have not yet released any information regarding the incident.
This is a developing story.
