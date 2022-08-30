2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Small plane makes emergency landing at Mayfield Middle School

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield City School officials said a small plane made an emergency landing at the middle school on Tuesday morning.

A statement from the district said the plane landed in the lower football field behind Mayfield Middle School at around 11:10 a.m.

Students and staff were not affected.

Emergency responders have not yet released any information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Keith Liedtke (Source: Lorain County Jail)
1 year probation for drunken driver who caused electrocution deaths of 2 people in Columbia Township
Following Mayor Justin Bibb's recovery plan for the city, the first $100 million of $300...
Cleveland proposes 1st $100 million in ARPA spending for city in several areas
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups
Juan Carlos Perez, Luis Carlos Candelairo (Source: Parma police)
1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges