Small plane makes emergency landing at Mayfield Middle School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield City School officials said a small plane made an emergency landing at the middle school on Tuesday morning.

A statement from the district said the plane landed in the lower football field behind Mayfield Middle School at around 11:10 a.m.

Students and staff were not affected.

Emergency responders have not yet released any information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story.

