Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

By Julia Bingel and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road.

Listen: Customer calls 911 after being shot at Hyundai of Bedford

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area. He was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Mach pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and is out on bond.

