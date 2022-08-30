Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road.

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area. He was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Mach pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and is out on bond.

