U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into custody while he was sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot near the 26500 block of Brush Ave. in Euclid.

Bedford Heights police said on Jan. 5, 2022, Sparks broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Police said Sparks woke up Eytae France, 33, and made her watch him shoot her friend Zaire Montez Garrett, 25, in the back of the head.

The bullet passed through Garrett’s body and hit Francis.

Garrett died from his injuries at a local hospital.

“The fear this fugitive brought to the families of these victims is unimaginable, he belongs behind bars. Hopefully, these families have some peace knowing he is not out on the streets any longer,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.

