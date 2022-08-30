Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron.

Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police after a chase that followed a traffic stop.

Police said Walker fired a shot at them as he tried to speed away while driving southbound on Route 8.

They opened fire when he jumped out of his car, after exiting the highway and made what police said was a threatening gesture in their direction.

Eight officers fired at Walker. A gun was found in his car.

At issue now, according to DiCello, is that in recently released body worn camera video officers turn off their microphones as they discuss what happened.

Akron police body worn camera guidelines allow for officers, who are discussing an investigation, to turn off the audio portion of their body cams.

DiCello, however, took exception to the decision by supervisors to have the officers turn off their mics.

“We don’t agree the silencing of the mics was warranted,” DiCello said.

Also in question is why the video was not included as part of the initial release following parameters of a city ordinance that requires the release of body worn camera video.

“We haven’t received the type of dialogue I think we were promised, the kind of transparency, as far as video is concerned,” DiCello said, “I don’t know what they’re doing, it takes not too long to download videos, put them on a drive and publish them.”

Akron officials are letting the investigation play out without much comment, but they do believe that they were well within the parameters of the city ordinance in regards to video initially released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.