Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly.

“Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient underneath the tree, and unfortunately that patient had succumbed to their injuries and was declared deceased,” says Toledo Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Allison Armostory.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a woman was killed when a tree fell on her. It’s unclear at this time exactly where the woman was when the tree came down.

