Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff and Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly.

“Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient underneath the tree, and unfortunately that patient had succumbed to their injuries and was declared deceased,” says Toledo Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Allison Armostory.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a woman was killed when a tree fell on her. It’s unclear at this time exactly where the woman was when the tree came down.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details as they become available. Watch Willie Daniely’s Facebook Live report from the scene below.

