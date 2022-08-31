28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.

Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they said the victim was already deceased.

His name and cause of death have not been released.

Officers added additional information on the incident will be released at a later date.

