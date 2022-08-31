2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home

(Elyria Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.

Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they said the victim was already deceased.

His name and cause of death have not been released.

Officers added additional information on the incident will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Ronald Rhines (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police search for missing 16-year-old boy
Cartier J. Smith-Johnson (Source: Stow police)
2 workers critically injured after being hit by drunk driver, Stow police say
(Source: Parma firefighters)
Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer
(Source: WOIO)
Man steals car from University Heights business, then crashes into another vehicle