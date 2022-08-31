30-year-old Parma man reported missing on Aug. 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him.

Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond hair.

He has tattoos covering both arms, as well as tattoos on his back, torso, and hand, police said.

He was last seen wearing tan work pants, tan work boots, and an unknown-colored T-shirt, according to police.

Call detectives at 440-887-7316 or police dispatch at 440-885-1234 if you see Krebs or know where he may be.

Ryan Alan Krebs (Parma Police)

