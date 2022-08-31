CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District.

Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30.

The search warrant was in connection to an aggravated robbery, according to police.

Detectives arrested four people and seized multiple bags and bottles containing various drugs, three handguns, a rifle, ammunition, seven phones, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

The Cleveland Division of Police Third District Community Relations shared the following photo of the seized property:

4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say (Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)

