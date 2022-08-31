2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District.

Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30.

The search warrant was in connection to an aggravated robbery, according to police.

Detectives arrested four people and seized multiple bags and bottles containing various drugs, three handguns, a rifle, ammunition, seven phones, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

The Cleveland Division of Police Third District Community Relations shared the following photo of the seized property:

4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say
4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say(Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Garfield Heights
Garfield Heights football player describes mass chaos at Friday night football game after shots fired in parking lot
Solon Police file photo (Source: Solon Police)
Solon Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint on Sept. 1
Walker Family: Reach out to us
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say