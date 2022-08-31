Avon High School holds candlelight vigil for student who died in car crash

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon High School is holding a candlelight vigil starting at 9 p.m. at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium in honor of 16-year-old student athlete, Kaleb Keffer.

The teen died following a car crash involving a semi-truck.

School Superintendent Ben Hodge said the community is devastated by this tragedy.

“The reaction and the support that I saw when the accident first happened you knew that he touched a lot of lives and he was just an unbelievable kid in that way,” Hodge said.

Avon High School wrestler Kaleb Keffer dies in car crash (Avon Local School District)

This sudden loss has been difficult for Keffer’s classmates, friends, family and teachers.

The Lorain County Crisis Team has been spending time with everyone processing this.

“What a phenomenal group of people in coming together and supporting not only the students but the staff because Kaleb had a lot of teachers at the younger grades reach out that it was hard for them too,” Hodge said.

A memorial service for Keffer will be held at the Performing Arts Center at Avon High School at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4.

