Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident.

According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.

Port Clinton Police Chief David Scott said the suspect has been identified as Brandan Alliman, of Port Clinton.

Brandan C. Alliman
Brandan C. Alliman((Source: Port Clinton police))

Anyone with information on Alliman is asked to call Port Clinton police at 419-734-3121 or e-mail them at pcpdchief@portclinton-oh.gov.

