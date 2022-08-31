2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chief: Man fatally shot by Columbus police may have held vape pen

POLICE LIGHTS
POLICE LIGHTS(MGN)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The chief of police in Ohio’s capital city says it appears a man was holding a vape pen when he was fatally shot by officers. Chief Elaine Bryant is head of the Columbus Division of Police. She says the device was found in the bed where Donovan Lewis was shot early Tuesday morning. The pen is visible as officers handcuffed Lewis after the shooting according to police procedure. The 20-year-old Lewis died later Tuesday morning. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is overseeing the investigation under an existing agreement with Columbus. Police say Lewis was wanted on multiple warrants including improper handling of a firearm.

