Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, shoves employee into tables, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of stealing cash from the Koffie Café tip jar before shoving an employee into tables is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect walked into the 2521 Market Ave. cafe on Aug. 29 and ordered a coffee.

The suspect tried to use several credit cards, but all were declined, according to police.

Police said the suspect then grabbed $4 out of the tip jar and put it in his pocket.

When an employee asked what he was doing, the suspect responded, “you don’t want any trouble,” according to police.

The employee proceeded to walk between the suspect and the door, said police.

Police said the suspect then pushed the employee into the tables and took off, elevating the theft into a robbery.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his late 20s with short curly hair who was wearing a green jacket and shorts.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this robbery.

