2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, shoves employee into tables, police say

Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, pushes employee into tables, police say
Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, pushes employee into tables, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of stealing cash from the Koffie Café tip jar before shoving an employee into tables is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect walked into the 2521 Market Ave. cafe on Aug. 29 and ordered a coffee.

The suspect tried to use several credit cards, but all were declined, according to police.

Police said the suspect then grabbed $4 out of the tip jar and put it in his pocket.

When an employee asked what he was doing, the suspect responded, “you don’t want any trouble,” according to police.

The employee proceeded to walk between the suspect and the door, said police.

Police said the suspect then pushed the employee into the tables and took off, elevating the theft into a robbery.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his late 20s with short curly hair who was wearing a green jacket and shorts.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, pushes employee into tables, police say
Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, pushes employee into tables, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, pushes employee into tables, police say
Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, pushes employee into tables, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, pushes employee into tables, police say
Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, pushes employee into tables, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this robbery.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Taste of the Browns prepares for the 24th year.
Taste of the Browns returns in person hopes to feed hundreds of families in Cleveland
Taste of the Browns returns in person hopes to feed hundreds of families in Cleveland
Taste of the Browns returns in person, hopes to feed hundreds of families in Cleveland
Green and a group of community leaders, including the Akron NAACP want change now, not in 2023.
Timetables differ on when and if a permanent, civilian police review board should be created in Akron
Winking Lizard employees remember former co-worker
Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker