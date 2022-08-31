2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighters quickly put out fire at restaurant in the Flats

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant on the East Bank of the Flats.

The fire happened at Collision Bend Brewing Company in the 1200 block of Old River Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Collision Bend Brewing Company
Collision Bend Brewing Company((Source: WOIO))

Firefighters said the small fire was on the second floor of the three story building.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.

Collision Bend Brewing Company is open for business Wednesday.

