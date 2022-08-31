2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: Have you seen this missing 15-year-old?

Missing 15-year-old Zyair Cain
Missing 15-year-old Zyair Cain(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help them find missing 15-year-old Zyair Cain.

Zyair is 6-foot-1-inch, police said, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said that he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zola at 216-632-2755.

