Cleveland Police: Have you seen this missing 15-year-old?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help them find missing 15-year-old Zyair Cain.

Zyair is 6-foot-1-inch, police said, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said that he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zola at 216-632-2755.

