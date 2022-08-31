2 Strong 4 Bullies
Construction projects on East 9th Street causing congestion in downtown Cleveland

Traffic in downtown Cleveland
Traffic in downtown Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Drivers have had to get a little creative downtown due to several construction projects.

Some said East 9th Street has become a parking lot with drivers wondering why in the middle of rush hour would workers be out doing construction.

For the last several days, traffic has been backed up, cars lining up as far as the exit off I-90 trying to navigate the mess.

As we reported on 19 News this morning, last weekend Euclid Avenue was closed as construction crews installed a tower crane at the City Club Apartments building.

19 News reached out to the City of Cleveland but at this time, no one could tell us a timeline for the projects.

This story is developing and we’ll update as information comes into our newsroom.

