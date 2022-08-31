2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid Beach Mobile Park residents will not be forced out by December

Planning continues for best possible use of the property and if residents are required to leave it will involve a multi year process.
By Brian Duffy
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood Development Corporation and planners from the City of Cleveland continue to work on a plan for the development of The Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, a 28-acre parcel on Lake Shore Boulevard situated between two city owned, metropark operated, parks.

Residents are concerned that they are going to be forced out of their homes after planners make a decision, regarding the land that is owned by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, and is part of the larger re-development of the Collinwood neighborhood that stretches down Lakeshore Boulevard to East 185th Street.

“They’re still mapping out the things that are going to be happening so we really don’t know, we’re just trying to live,” said Carol McClain, who was a part of a handful of Euclid Beach residents who recently wrote a letter to Western Reserve spelling out their concerns.

One of those concerns is that residents would be asked to leave as soon as December.

“People are absolutely not going to be asked to leave this December,” said Matt Zone, the senior vice president at Western Reserve.

Zone said the process of developing a plan for the best use of that land has always been open to residents and added that there have been at least five meetings, reserved solely for tenants of the mobile home park and planners, so he believes their concerns have been heard.

By December, Zone said, the plan for that parcel of land will be complete and the Western Reserve Land Conservancy will execute the plan, whatever it may be.

“The assurance I can give to the tenants that live in that park is, let’s assume that there is significant closure of the park or the entire closure, there will be a multi year process to make sure that people are taken care of,” he said.

The mobile home park sits between Euclid Beach Park to the west and Villa Angela Park and Wildwood Marina to the east and would be larger than Edgewater Park if the 28 acre mobile home park was added to make it one contiguous piece of property.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

