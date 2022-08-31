2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of...
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.(Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Aaron von Ehlinger on Wednesday, saying he must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole.

The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment.

The Republican from Lewiston resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives last year after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse.

Von Ehlinger has maintained that the sex was consensual.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

