Garfield Heights City Schools puts new safety measures into place at high school football games

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard D. Reynolds released a letter to the school community with new security measures that will be effective immediately at home varsity football games following a chaotic scene including gunfire at last week’s game.

Below is a statement to 19 News received from the district as well as the letter that was sent to the community.

The Garfield Heights City Schools is strongly committed to ensuring the safety of the entire district campus and seeks to provide clarity regarding the incident at last Friday night’s football on August 26th, as well as share the important security measures the district has immediately implemented in response. Garfield Heights City Schools leaders, with the quick and thorough help of the City of Garfield Heights Police responded quickly to investigate and secure the area, while helping students, staff, and spectators to safely exit the stadium.

In response, the district took quick action to announce immediate additional safety precautions which will be implemented as early as at this Thursday’s home varsity football game on September 1st, to enhance and ensure the security at all home football games. These measures include but are not limited to earlier start times for all remaining games, password-protected tickets, limits to the number of tickets available for purchase by all attendees, additional portable parking lot lights for increased visibility, and increased district administrator presence. In addition, and over the long term, the district is also actively considering future safety and security upgrades that will require collaboration with the community, public safety officials, and other partners, including the new construction of an athletic complex, new traffic lights, and the hiring of permanent and additional safety and security personnel.

Dear Garfield Heights City Schools Community,

The Garfield Heights City Schools is dedicated to the highest standards of safety throughout our campus, and to help enhance and secure our fan experience at home football games, the district is making the following changes and updates effective for this Thursday’s home varsity football contest. Beyond these immediate changes, you will also find a list of long-term upgrades, which district officials are currently assessing, considering, and planning.

Immediate Changes

• Start times for remaining home football games will be changed to the following:

• vs. Lutheran East on 9/1 – 4:00 p.m.

• vs. Shaker Heights on 9/23 - 4:00 p.m.

• vs. Shaw on 10/7 - 5:00 p.m.

• Ticket restrictions will be implemented so that they are passcode protected.

• Home participants will have a limit of 5 tickets each but can be increased if needed.

• Visiting participants will have a limit of 5 tickets each.

• Home students have a 1 ticket limit with a 200-ticket maximum capacity.

• There will be no concession stand during the Lutheran East contest on 9/1/22.

• GHHS students must show student ID at the gate.

• GHMS students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter.

• The GHCS will increase administrative presence at all home games with the addition of MS principal.

• Football players entrance/exit will be roped off for security when they are entering or exiting the field.

• Additional portable parking lot lights will be rented to increase visibility.

Garfield Heights High School and Athletic Department officials will share additional information and details relative to these immediate changes.

Possible Future Changes

• The GHCS is planning for a newly constructed outdoor athletic complex that will improve participation, safety, fan access, and security. Such a project will require broad-based support, but the time to begin planning for such a facility to improve safety is here and now.

• The district is examining the hiring of additional security from a private company.

• The increased use of metal detectors at the home gate, to as many as 2, if personnel allows is being actively considered.

• The GHCS will analyze the addition of another garage door to the concession stand for the home fans.

• The district will increase temporary and permanent fencing in the concession stand area.

• Additional security cameras on and around the football field will be installed.

• Additional lights will be installed at the E 97th street/Garfield Blvd area as well as near the Performing Arts area.

So that every child, every day can be protected and secure, the Garfield Heights City School District asks for your partnership together and can expect that the Immediate Changes will be implemented prior to this coming Thursday’s home varsity football game. The Possible Future Changes will continue to be analyzed for cost, timelines, and needed resources to accomplish. As always, ongoing communications will continue with the public in a timely manner. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Richard D. Reynolds, Ph.D.

Superintendent

Garfield Heights City Schools

