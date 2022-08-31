Garfield Heights football player describes mass chaos at Friday night football game after shots fired in parking lot

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mass panic broke out at the Garfield Heights varsity football game Friday night after someone fired multiple shots in the high school parking lot at around 9:30.

“Towards the end of the game, you just hear pop pop pop and just everybody started running and it was just crazy because no one could go anywhere because everyone in the stands started running in the streets, everybody running in circles,” recalled Draylon Drake, a Garfield Heights sophomore and football player.

Drake says fights broke out throughout the entire game and this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“Last home game there was hella fights over there too it’s starting to turn into a normal basis just being normal now,” Drake said. “I’m kind of getting used to it now but gunshots change a lot now. It definitely got worse. I don’t know why it got worse. It’s just people, a lot of younger people are like getting guns and everything and just shooting for fun.”

Drake’s mom didn’t want to show her face, but she said her daughter, a freshman, was also at that game.

“I dropped my daughter off knowing that my boys was gonna be in the game and so me thinking as a parent she’s gonna be fine, she’s in a safe location, nothings gonna happen,” the mom said.

But the Garfield Heights mother now realizes she was wrong.

“When I got the call from my daughter screaming, yelling, ‘Mommy I don’t know where to go, it’s guns everywhere, police everywhere, fights everywhere,’ and then it went click.”

The mom rushed over to find her kids. Her daughter captured some of the chaos on her cell phone.

“They had secluded the football players so at least I knew my boys were okay but my daughters wasn’t,” she said. “Even my son that’s on the football team he was even scared for his life.”

After nearly an hour of frantically searching she finally found her daughter.

“She was in the stands, and it was multiple fights that took place at this game,” the mom told 19 News. “When everyone screamed fight the whole crowd ran towards the fight. Towards the end of the game, she was headed out and that’s when everything broke out. It was chaotic she didn’t know what was happening police couldn’t help her. She didn’t know where to go, all she seen was guns everywhere. Fights on her left side, fights on her right side. She was scared. She was scared to death.”

The mom says this incident has her seriously considering home-schooling her kids.

Garfield Heights police said no one was hurt and they haven’t made any arrests.

Both Drake and his mom want to see the district beef up security and better vet spectators at the game.

Garfield Heights Superintendent Dr. Richard Reynolds sent out the following statement,

“The Garfield Heights City Schools is dedicated to the highest standards of safety and security to keep our students, staff, and school family safe during school activities and events.

After the regulation completion of a home football game tonight, a series of reckless altercations took place outside of the football stadium near the parking lot areas which prompted the immediate attention of Garfield Heights City Schools officials and the Garfield Heights Police Department. The GHCS strongly condemns such behavior, and although we cannot confirm who precisely was involved, our team worked swiftly to disperse the congregated areas of individuals and calmly dismiss them from the premises. Fortunately, to our knowledge, no injuries have been reported. An investigation is currently underway, and we will keep our school family apprised of updates as they become available.”

