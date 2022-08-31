2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geauga County K-9 Miner dies 2 weeks after medical issues force him to retire

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of 11-year-old K-9 Miner on Aug. 30, just two weeks after he retired.

Unforeseen medical issues forced Miner into early retirement on Aug. 16, GCSO said.

[ Geauga County K-9s Argo and Miner retire unexpectedly due to unforeseen medical problems ]

GCSO said K-9 Miner and handler Deputy Jim Dhayer graduated from K-9 school on May 22, 2012.

The 11-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois cross was certified in narcotics detection and patrol through the Ohio Peace Officers Training Commission and the North American Police Work Dog Association.

GCSO deployed Miner to find drugs, weapons, and missing persons throughout his career.

“Miner enjoyed showing off his skills during K-9 demonstrations at local schools, and at other county and law enforcement events, GCSO said. “He also provided his talent and expertise to other area agencies.”

Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand shared the following statement:

“A K-9 Handler’s job is unique, as is their K-9 companion. They are the few who will live out their lives together, on and off duty. Deputy Dhayer and his family will have a difficult void to fill.

As the Sheriff, I would like to take this moment to thank everyone who has donated to the K-9 program over the years. Your donations have assisted us in sustaining the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.”

