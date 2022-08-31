2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man steals car from University Heights business, then crashes into another vehicle

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who stole a car left running outside a restaurant last week.

The theft happened around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 24.

According to University Heights police, a 40-year-old Bedford Heights woman left her Nissan Maxima running outside Sauce the City in the 14400 block of Cedar Road while she went in to pick up her food.

While she was inside, the unknown suspect drove off with the Nissan.

Police said he crashed into another vehicle heading south on South Green Road, but continued driving.

Cleveland police later located the vehicle in the 17100 block of Miles Ave.

