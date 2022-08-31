Monday storm worsens already deteriorating historic Hessler Court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of the historic Hessler neighborhood in University Circle checked on the already compromised Hessler Court during heavy rains Monday night.

“I came down to see the condition of the street and this whole section was floating and the wood block were becoming dislodged,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1998. “If it continues to float and the wood blocks become dislodged, it won’t tolerate heavy truck traffic, it won’t tolerate car traffic.”

19 Troubleshooters came out earlier this month when rotting potholes riddled the road, the city eventually putting in red brick as a temporary fix, something neighbors said ruined the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland.

Hessler Court is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“You have to do more maintenance and the city has to do that,” said Eric Ambro, who’s lived on Hessler since 1968. “It’s the nature of the beast.”

“It’s an attraction for people and it’s the only wood block street in the city,” said Chuck Hoven, a resident of the area since the early-80s.

The director of city planning had told residents the city planned to fix the wooden streets in the spring but they worry the street might not last that long.

“We won’t get through winter with the road like this, with the water, the freezing the thawing, heavy plow trucks,” said Cyrocki. “There’s no way they can plow this street right now.”

Fixing...and saving...the street would be a big statement to residents who worry the city won’t preserve the historic district since it could be more valuable to developers and neighboring institutions in University Circle, according to Cyrocki.

“Any investment they put in the wood street is going to protect the whole district.”

Hessler neighbors have put on the Hessler Street Fair, a celebration of music and counterculture, since 1969.

