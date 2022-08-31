2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Monday storm worsens already deteriorating historic Hessler Court

Wood blocks floating, dislodged on last wooden street in Cleveland
By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of the historic Hessler neighborhood in University Circle checked on the already compromised Hessler Court during heavy rains Monday night.

“I came down to see the condition of the street and this whole section was floating and the wood block were becoming dislodged,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1998. “If it continues to float and the wood blocks become dislodged, it won’t tolerate heavy truck traffic, it won’t tolerate car traffic.”

19 Troubleshooters came out earlier this month when rotting potholes riddled the road, the city eventually putting in red brick as a temporary fix, something neighbors said ruined the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland.

Hessler Court is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“You have to do more maintenance and the city has to do that,” said Eric Ambro, who’s lived on Hessler since 1968. “It’s the nature of the beast.”

“It’s an attraction for people and it’s the only wood block street in the city,” said Chuck Hoven, a resident of the area since the early-80s.

The director of city planning had told residents the city planned to fix the wooden streets in the spring but they worry the street might not last that long.

“We won’t get through winter with the road like this, with the water, the freezing the thawing, heavy plow trucks,” said Cyrocki. “There’s no way they can plow this street right now.”

Fixing...and saving...the street would be a big statement to residents who worry the city won’t preserve the historic district since it could be more valuable to developers and neighboring institutions in University Circle, according to Cyrocki.

“Any investment they put in the wood street is going to protect the whole district.”

Hessler neighbors have put on the Hessler Street Fair, a celebration of music and counterculture, since 1969.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home
(Source: Parma firefighters)
Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer
Flooding damages last wooden street in Cleveland
Troubleshooter: wooden street
Geauga County K-9 Miner dies 2 weeks after medical issues force him to retire
Geauga County K-9 Miner dies 2 weeks after medical issues force him to retire