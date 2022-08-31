Northeast Ohio SPCA rescues dogs from unsafe shelter in Georgia

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio SPCA will be receiving a total of 29 dogs and puppies rescued from an unsafe shelter in Heard County, Georgia.

More than 200 dogs were found living in “despicable” living conditions at the property owned by Dogs Rock Rescue.

According to investigators in Heard County, the animals were emaciated, diseased, mutilated and dehydrated. Deputies added they even found a fire pit which contained 20 canine skulls with evidence of bullet wounds.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA stepped in to help, because there are too many animals for the nearby Georgia shelters.

“We are deeply saddened and distraught to learn of this awful situation in Heard County. However, we are incredibly grateful that we can help. These poor animals who have already endured so much pain and suffering deserve to find the happy, carefree life they so desperately deserve,” said Stefanie Merkosky, Development and Communications Director for the Northeast Ohio SPCA.

Once the animals arrive at the Parma shelter, they will be treated at by the SPCA’s veterinary staff.

“From this day forward, each one of these pets will be loved, cared for, and protected. We pledge to do all that we can to ensure that not a single one of these precious animals experience pain and suffering again,” said Merkosky.

At this time, there is no date scheduled for when the dogs will be available for adoption.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.