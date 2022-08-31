Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry stretch begins today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pattern flip happened. The main you will notice today is the less humid air mass in place. Sunshine on the menu. High temperatures around 80 degrees. A west wind at 10-20 mph in the afternoon so it will be breezy. Many overnight temperatures dip well into the 50s. A large area of high pressure builds into Ohio tomorrow. This will keep the region dry. It’ll be a little cooler tomorrow with high temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Warming kicks in Friday as we return back into the 80s. Humidity levels still relatively low however.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.