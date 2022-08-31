2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry stretch begins today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pattern flip happened. The main you will notice today is the less humid air mass in place. Sunshine on the menu. High temperatures around 80 degrees. A west wind at 10-20 mph in the afternoon so it will be breezy. Many overnight temperatures dip well into the 50s. A large area of high pressure builds into Ohio tomorrow. This will keep the region dry. It’ll be a little cooler tomorrow with high temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Warming kicks in Friday as we return back into the 80s. Humidity levels still relatively low however.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain departs; ample sunshine moves in
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain departs; ample sunshine moves in
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 30, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 30, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 30, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain departs; ample sunshine moves in
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Rain, thunder on Tuesday morning before drying out for afternoon