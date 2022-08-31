Northeast Ohio weather: Incredible stretch of weather begins today!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’ve been outside this morning, you may have noticed how much less humid it feels.

Isn’t it wonderful?

Humidity levels will stay quite reasonable (by late-August standards) through Friday.

Air temperatures will also be on the pleasant side in the short term.

Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees through Thursday.

Overnight lows will actually fall into the 50s tonight and tomorrow night.

Temperatures will be getting gradually warmer by the weekend though.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Humidity levels will be noticeably higher starting on Saturday.

Speaking of Labor Day weekend, at this time, we are anticipating a mainly dry weekend.

However, guidance does indicate a few hit or miss showers and storms on Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned!

